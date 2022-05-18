Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to reporters at the Home Ministry’s open house in Putrajaya, May 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 18 — The alleged sale of personal details of 22.5 million Malaysians that went viral on social media was not from the National Registration Department (NRD), said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“We (at the ministry) have a mechanism to verify that the leaked data was not from the NRD.

“As in previous cases, the sale of data involves several agencies which we have given some leeway (for them) to obtain information from the department,” he told reporters at the Home Ministry’s open house today.

Hamzah said an investigation is being carried out by the ministry and found that the data sold was a collection of sellers from other sources.

“All individuals involved in the sale of personal data will be called in to assist in the investigation and the findings would be announced soon,” he said.

Following that, Hamzah said the standard operating procedure (SOP) to obtain personal data through the agencies under NRD will be reviewed.

“The NRD feels that there is a need for personal data to be obtained directly from the department concerned so that issues like this do not arise,” he said.

Earlier, a telecommunication and technology portal, Lowyat.net reported that there were alleged sales of personal data of more than 22 million Malaysians, as well as, identification card verification snapshots of 800,000 individuals belonging to the NRD and Election Commission (EC) via online. — Bernama