SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 May 2022 - NetApp ® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the general availability of Spot PC, the managed cloud Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution — with security, automation, observability and optimization designed for the public cloud and for the needs of today's remote and distributed working environments.Available today, Spot PC provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers with a cloud desktop solution optimized for security, privacy and infrastructure efficiency, with predictable pricing to reduce overall support burdens and allow existing staff to deliver and support many more desktops, increasing profitability.With the rapid acceleration of hybrid work environments, organizations have been compelled to evolve their IT infrastructure to support remote work environments, building distributed teams, and enabling hybrid offices while navigating supply chain issues and cyber security threats. In fact, according to Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) , Gartner expects the global DaaS market to grow nearly 253 percent from 2021 to 2024.But the most common solutions available to deliver remote desktops, based on traditional virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) were never designed for the public cloud and therefore require significant effort for administration, management and troubleshooting. As a result, today's remote desktop offerings come with significant operations burdens, can be time consuming and complex to set up, migrate to, and manage, and are expensive to deploy and operate."Service providers and enterprises today require the right tools and solutions that are built for the cloud for optimal efficiency of their resources," said Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President of Public Cloud Services at NetApp. "With Spot PC, we're equipping MSPs and enterprises to bring differentiated, profitable cloud desktop solutions to market to meet growing demand from their customers and enabling them to deliver flexible, secure and fit-for-purpose remote work experiences to a variety of users across multiple locations and regions."Spot PC delivers a comprehensive as-a-service solution to these challenges, enabling MSPs and enterprises to provide secure, reliable, and fully optimized cloud desktops to support a broad range of needs.Spot PC provides MSPs and enterprises with the ability to:"We are really excited for Spot PC and the benefits and automation it will provide us and our clients," said Derek Anderson, President at Biztek Solutions. "We see Spot PC as the go to solution for secure, cloud hosted desktops that will enable businesses to adopt remote and hybrid work environments that easily scale with their business.""Working with NetApp has meant that Cloud PC as a Service has become an exciting prospect for our clients to enjoy Spot PC, combined with complete support for the virtual desktop and the office suite that our clients use," said Peter Beglan, CEO at Cloud PC Ltd & HyCloud Ltd. "We are so confident that this combined virtual desktop solution will be eagerly received in the UK that we have already made plans to start offering Cloud PC as a Service within the European marketplace."Spot PC is available today, direct from NetApp for enterprises and service providers with a fixed pricing structure per user per month.

