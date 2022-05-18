Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (3rd left) and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (3rd right) pose for a photo after the inking of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a project to plant corn. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 18 — The Selangor and Negri Sembilan governments have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a project to plant corn involving an allocation of RM3 million.

The MoU was signed by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corp (PKPS) and the Mentri Besar Negri Sembilan Inc (MBINS) to explore opportunities in resolving the issue of rising chicken prices due to dependence on corn imports.

PKPS group chief executive officer Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi said the agriculture project, on 283 hectares (ha) of land in the two states, was the result of a series of discussions between PKPS and MBINS since the beginning of this year.

“With the signing of this cooperation, work to implement the corn planting project in two locations, namely in Gemas, Negri Sembilan (162ha) and Kuala Langat Selatan, Selangor (121ha), will begin once the areas are cleared,” he said at the MoU signing ceremony here today.

The MoU was signed by Mohamad Khairil and state financial officer cum MBINS managing director Datuk Mohd Khidir Majid.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Mohamad Khairil said the land clearing activities were expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year and planting work would begin after that, taking into account favourable weather.

“When completed, the project is expected to be able to produce about 5,490 tonnes of grain corn annually to be marketed to local livestock industry players.

“With the current market price of RM1,950 per tonne, this joint venture is able to generate revenue of RM10.7 million a year,” he said.

He added that the MoU would be further expanded through a more detailed agreement, especially involving other feed crops.

Amirudin said the project was expected to be able to reduce dependence on imports by two to three per cent and would be expanded in the future using existing expertise.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said if the project were successful, any individual or landlord will be encouraged to plant corn on their fallow land by using the contract farming concept.

He said the agricultural cooperation was the first to be held with the Selangor government which would be undertaken at the site of the former National Feedlot Centre in Gemas. — Bernama