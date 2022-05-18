Perak Fire and Rescue Department and police personnel carry body parts believed to be that of two female climbers reported missing in a water surge incident while climbing Gunung Suku, Simpang Pulai, May 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 18 — The search and rescue (SAR) mission to locate two women believed to have been swept away in a water surge while hiking Gunung Suku, Simpang Pulai here, on Sunday, will resume tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Perak, said the operation was postponed at 6pm.

“On the fourth day today, the search operation was split into two teams with the search extended to the waterway area through a waterway tunnel past the main road.

“Team one expanded the search operation to the waterway area through a waterway tunnel past the main road with assistance from the K9 Detection Unit,” he said, adding that an excavator from a concessionaire was used to dig the soil and timber fragments that covered the waterway tunnel.

He said the second team continued the search along the path of the water surge moving from the bottom to the top and focused more on the bamboo and timber piles.

Since Monday, the team (SAR) has found parts and fragments of human limbs believed to belong to one of the two female climbers.

The two women, identified as See Su Yen, 32 and Ng Yee Chew, 46, from Cheras and Klang, Selangor, respectively, were believed to have been swept away by a water surge at 5am on Sunday. — Bernama